NFL semifinals
It's not a semi-final like any other. The NFC Championship Game is a clash of division rivals between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Emotions will be correspondingly high. But Washington's rookie sensation Jayden Daniels is unlikely to let that get in his way.
The Commanders, then known as the Washington Redskins, were once one of the NFL's all-time greats. They won the Super Bowl three times between 1982 and 1991. But this last triumph was followed by a deep fall. In the 32 seasons that followed, Washington only managed to win three play-off games. But this year, the future suddenly looks bright again for the Commanders.
It all started with the disastrous previous season. After just four wins in 17 games, Washington went second in the draft - and selected quarterback Jayden Daniels. A choice that could change the franchise. The 24-year-old astounded with one of the best debut seasons ever for a playmaker. Throws for 3568 yards and 25 touchdowns, plus only 9 interceptions, but also 891 rushing yards. Daniels really made an impact.
No breathing space for opponents
The success is of course also due to the fact that head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have built a special scheme around him. Speed plays an important role in this scheme. More often than any other team, Washington resorts to a "no-huddle offense". This means that the players do not consult with each other between individual plays, but continue playing straight away, practically overrunning the opposing defense.
According to Quinn, however, Daniels' greatest recipe for success is another, actually quite simple one. "He always stays focused, he works extremely hard and that's where his success comes from." He particularly emphasizes his mental strength, an unusual quality for such a young player. While other quarterbacks suffer from this, it seems as if Daniels becomes even stronger in these situations. "When there's mental chaos around him, he feels really comfortable in his own zone."
Concerns about Hurts' knee
That could be crucial in the cauldron of Philadelphia, one of the NFL's most uncomfortable away stadiums. Although the Eagles are considered a more balanced team, they are plagued by one major concern. Their own quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his knee in the quarter-final against the Los Angeles Rams and was only able to practice on a limited basis this week.
"I'll probably have to play with a bandage," he said on Saturday. That would be better for the Eagles than having to fall back on backup Kenny Pickett, but it would severely limit Hurts, who also relies on his mobility. Especially mentally. But caution cannot be the watchword in an NFL semi-final.
If Hurts is unable to play, the Eagles will have to rely even more than usual on running back Saquon Barkley, the best player in his position this season. Whereas Washington has the third-worst run defense in the NFL. A very bad matchup from the Commanders' perspective.
They don't have good memories of Barkley anyway. He ran for two touchdowns and 146 and 150 yards respectively in the two season duels, and was also a decisive factor in the quarter-final against the Los Angeles Rams. It is quite possible that this will be the case again against Washington.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
