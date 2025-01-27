This is the state of climate protection in Vienna

1. sealing: whether on the Donauplatte (picture), in the Seestadt or elsewhere, there is a lack of trees and shade. 2. the biodiversity park is one of many projects to green up the city. 3. particulate matter: The air quality has improved over the years and is very good except for a few days with particulate matter. 4. rarity: The number of days on which it snows in Vienna has decreased significantly. 5. drought: The many long dry spells are not only a problem for the Lobau.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Grüne Wien/Heidi Sequenz, Stadt Wien/Christian Fürthner, Brenek Malena (2), Kracher Kreativ)