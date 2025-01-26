"Honor of my life"
Another term in office? Trump tests new radical idea
US President Donald Trump has once again hinted at wanting to stay in office longer than the US constitution allows. The 78-year-old flirted with the idea during a speech in Las Vegas. Critics see a deliberate provocation.
"It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve not once, but twice, three times or four times," he said, laughing and waving off cheers from supporters. He then followed up by saying that this statement was a headline for the "fake news" media and finally said it "will be twice."
The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution states that no one may be elected US president more than twice. Trump knows that the Democrats fear that the Republican could try to interpret the constitution differently in order to stay in power longer. Legal experts have also already run through theories as to how Trump could try this.
Trump likes to test his limits and is always provoking with ambiguous statements, which he sometimes catches quickly. The Republican also regularly claims that he is misunderstood and that the media twist his words around in his mouth.
Republican wants to change constitution
His supporters say that by making jokes like the one about another term in office, he is only making fun of the media's knee-jerk reaction. His critics, on the other hand, see this as a deliberate strategy to pave the way for radical ideas.
A Republican member of the House of Representatives, Andy Ogles, actually introduced a resolution shortly after Trump's swearing-in to amend the US constitution to allow Trump and future presidents to be elected for a third term. The resolution has no prospect of success and is purely symbolic in nature.
Another term of office not actually possible
There are high hurdles for a constitutional amendment in the USA. In addition to a resolution with two-thirds majorities in both houses of the federal parliament, the approval of at least three quarters of the states is also required.
Trump was US President from 2017 to 2021 and was re-elected in 2024. There has only been one president in US history before Trump who was re-elected to the White House a second time after an interruption: Grover Cleveland - in the 19th century.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.