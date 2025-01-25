Could go no further
Drunk skier lying on the piste in the dark
In complete darkness on an already closed valley run, a skier lay in the middle of the piste in the Dachstein West area (Upper Austria) on Saturday evening. The 23-year-old was too drunk to continue skiing after a stop at a mountain hut. The mountain rescue team and a cable car employee came to the rescue.
It could have ended very badly, but fortunately skiers following behind found the 23-year-old lying on the piste. The young man from the Hallein district in Salzburg had previously stopped at a hut in the Dachstein West ski area. At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, the man from Salzburg skied from the hut down a groomed slope towards Gosau.
About halfway down the slope, however, the 23-year-old fell - according to the police "due to his considerable alcoholization."
Several helpers on the descent
Around an hour later, he was found by following skiers - by then it was already completely dark and the valley run was actually closed.
The 23-year-old was uninjured, but apparently too drunk to continue skiing on his own. The first aiders therefore alerted the mountain rescue team. Together with a cable car employee, the man from Salzburg was taken to a nearby forest road. From there, an alpine police officer took him further down into the valley, where the young man was picked up by relatives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.