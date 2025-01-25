Vorteilswelt
Could go no further

Drunk skier lying on the piste in the dark

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 21:33

In complete darkness on an already closed valley run, a skier lay in the middle of the piste in the Dachstein West area (Upper Austria) on Saturday evening. The 23-year-old was too drunk to continue skiing after a stop at a mountain hut. The mountain rescue team and a cable car employee came to the rescue.

0 Kommentare

It could have ended very badly, but fortunately skiers following behind found the 23-year-old lying on the piste. The young man from the Hallein district in Salzburg had previously stopped at a hut in the Dachstein West ski area. At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, the man from Salzburg skied from the hut down a groomed slope towards Gosau.

About halfway down the slope, however, the 23-year-old fell - according to the police "due to his considerable alcoholization."

Several helpers on the descent
Around an hour later, he was found by following skiers - by then it was already completely dark and the valley run was actually closed.

The 23-year-old was uninjured, but apparently too drunk to continue skiing on his own. The first aiders therefore alerted the mountain rescue team. Together with a cable car employee, the man from Salzburg was taken to a nearby forest road. From there, an alpine police officer took him further down into the valley, where the young man was picked up by relatives.

