One year on

Austro-tourist in space: “It was worth every penny”

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 05:50

One year after his flight into space, "Austronaut" Franz Haider (62) from Lower Austria is still overwhelmed by the impressions. The ticket with Virgin Galactic is said to have paid off in full ...

0 Kommentare

Space tourist Franz Haider (62) is very modest and completely grounded in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. One year after what was probably his greatest adventure - he flew into orbit with Virgin Galactic for a small fortune - he still looks back on this "milestone" in a highly positive light: "The view of the planet was indescribable. The atmosphere, as a pulsating and shiny blue belt, really took my breath away. You never forget these images," says Haider.

Haider goes into raptures when talking to the "Krone". He "floated" through space. (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
Haider goes into raptures when talking to the "Krone". He "floated" through space.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)
Exactly one year ago, Haider and his colleagues made the great flight into space. The expensive tickets must have paid off. "Soon again" there could be an Austrian in space. (Bild: ServusTV)
Exactly one year ago, Haider and his colleagues made the great flight into space. The expensive tickets must have paid off. "Soon again" there could be an Austrian in space.
(Bild: ServusTV)

Small fortune opened many doors
The former highly successful entrepreneur doesn't like to talk too much about the costs, but this much can be said: "The ticket was worth every penny. The exclusive invitations alone opened many doors for me. I mean, you don't meet personalities like Buzz Aldrin (note: second man on the moon) & Co. every day." Haider is convinced that there will soon be another red-white-red space tourist. His mischievous and knowing smile speaks volumes.

The father of a four-year-old son still has a lot planned for the future. Antarctica, for example, is a declared goal of the "Waldviertel space traveler". Meanwhile, he enjoys spending time with his loved ones at home or at his vacation home in Florida (USA).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
