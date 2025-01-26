Austro-tourist in space: “It was worth every penny”

Small fortune opened many doors

The former highly successful entrepreneur doesn't like to talk too much about the costs, but this much can be said: "The ticket was worth every penny. The exclusive invitations alone opened many doors for me. I mean, you don't meet personalities like Buzz Aldrin (note: second man on the moon) & Co. every day." Haider is convinced that there will soon be another red-white-red space tourist. His mischievous and knowing smile speaks volumes.