The sky full of drones

The consequences of this: The constant threat from the sky above the battlefield paralyzes any movement upwards without cover; trenches turn into tunnels, soldiers into cavemen; and the most serious: formerly modern war equipment such as tanks or artillery loses importance. These expensive types of weapons, worth millions, are tracked down and shot down by cheap drones worth 400 euros, for example from Iranian or Turkish or even Ukrainian production. This allows entire swarms of drones to be used - as flying explosives, so to speak. Grotesque side effect: in Ukraine, tanks have lattice constructions on top for defense.