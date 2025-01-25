“Center” course: FPÖ grandees rebuke Stocker

After the government negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP have already rumbled a little this week, several Freedom Party state leaders are following suit. First and foremost, the blue deputy party leader Marlene Svazek criticized the acting ÖVP leader Christian Stocker. "Anyone who wants to negotiate seriously and earnestly does so in the designated framework," said Svazek on Saturday, accusing Stocker of "going it alone in the media" due to a background discussion with journalists.