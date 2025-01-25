Schauspielhaus Graz
“Discount”: The absurd abysses of the rich
Abysmal and hilarious: Swiss director Basil Zecchinel stages Nora Abdel-Maksoud's comedy "Rabatt" on the Schaubühne at the Schauspielhaus Graz with a top ensemble and Marlene Hauser in the leading role.
Money or morals? Journalist Dena Grigorova doesn't have to think twice. She cashes in on shitstorms and columns about "left-wing fascism". But when a food delivery man collapses and dies in her old building, she meets a bizarre mafiosi duo who run a discount store funeral. So far, so absurd: with "Discount", Munich author Nora Abdel-Maksoud has written a slapstick comedy about classism that pushes the pain threshold.
The ensemble not only speaks the most beautiful Denglish, as the text says, but also Styrian. The actors dance, spit on the anonymous mass grave of those who can't even afford a gravestone, aim Glocks at each other: yes, the abysses are deep, and the joke allows you to look straight into them. At the most rudimentarily moralizing, the play always breaks up the great monologues at the right moment.
Some wanted to self-actualize themselves, I wanted money.
Dena Grigorova in „Rabatt“
Director Basil Zecchinel, who is staging the play in Graz for the second time, emphasizes the exaggerated superficiality of the characters and brings them to the Styrian capital. The characters are as hollow as Lea Burkhalter's stage, which is modeled on a sitcom set.
The hair has superpowers
The wigs have superpowers: with his black mullet on his head, Oliver Chomik is transformed into a wickedly funny character from an 80s action flick between Arnie Schwarzenegger and John Travolta in "Pulp Fiction" - a spectacle. His comic-like mafiosi twin is perfectly cast with Rudi Widerhofer.
In a red wig, Marlene Hauser is a self-confident beast who is nothing but a heap of misery without her hair - in this bitter moment, her lip quivers and her eyes water. Otiti Engelhardt reliably delivers her punch lines as the assistant Luigi. And Florian Marius Kager as the ghost of the Lieferando driver glitters across the stage as the social conscience. You shouldn't miss it!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.