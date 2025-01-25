Storm of indignation: lighthouse threatened with demolition

State buys threatened houses for demolition

Further north in Brittany, in Treffiagat, the state recently decided - for the first time in France - to buy up threatened houses in order to demolish them. Although the municipality only had the dune reinforced with sand at a cost of 95,000 euros in December, the president of the regional authority, Stéphane Le Doarré, told the Ici radio station: "We have to admit that we can't fight." The battle against the sea has been lost.