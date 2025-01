Many horror crashes: Radical rethinking required

The blink of an eye. Austria's men were just eleven hundredths short of their first win of the season, Raphael Haaser had the fans cheering at the start of the Hahnenkamm weekend. The coaches and bosses in the Ski World Cup, on the other hand, are frowning. Serious injuries have been a recurring theme throughout the winter. Torn knee joints, brain haemorrhages, broken ribs and bones - almost 30 (!) athletes, including absolute top skiers, are already out of action this season, a worrying rate.