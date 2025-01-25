"Krone" commentary
Contact with Kabul
So now two officials from the Austrian Ministry of the Interior have traveled to Kabul to negotiate with representatives of the Afghan Taliban government about the repatriation of rejected asylum seekers.
A year and a day ago, the columnist was beaten up by the domestic media because he had dared to speak as a journalist with high-ranking representatives of the radical Islamist Taliban. Among other things, he also discussed the possibility of repatriating illegal migrants from Afghanistan.
OTHERWISE, it would be high time to establish appropriate contacts, as this is the only way to make repatriation possible. The Constitutional Court has already declared this to be permissible. However, these talks would only be held at official level, explains Gerhard Karner, who is still Minister of the Interior - and they would not mean any political recognition of the Taliban.
The urgent need to return rejected Afghans to their home country is once again demonstrated by another terrible incident in Germany: in Aschaffenburg, a 28-year-old Afghan, who should have been out of the country long ago, stabbed small children and killed a two-year-old and a man who was trying to protect him.
So what else needs to happen for massive deportations - including from Austria - to finally take place?
