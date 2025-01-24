Education Day
Apprenticeship with Matura also in Carinthia
The Day of Education was used in many places. Caritas set up an empty classroom on Neuer Platz to draw attention to the fact that 251 million children are excluded from school. The economy is launching many education campaigns, WK President Jürgen Mandl has a few wishes.
The Chamber of Commerce (WK) wants to be a driving force in the education landscape: Last year there were 4500 events, 55,000 Carinthians attended courses. That is ten percent of the population: "We have invested 60 million euros in the hardware and software of educational institutions over the last 20 years," said WK President Jürgen Mandl on Education Day.
"Many campaigns such as Makerspace, Apprentice of the Year or 'Kärntner schnuppert' were successful. The international and bilingual school in Velden is also outstanding, something that can otherwise only be found in Vienna. The Styrians and Upper Austrians are keen to emulate this."
The shortage of skilled workers is still acute: "A number of positions remain unfilled. The apprenticeship with Matura is not advertised enough in Austria. It would be very helpful. In Germany, the third largest economy in the world, 21 percent of all school leavers take up this offer, whereas in Austria it is only three percent," regrets Mandl.
"In a European comparison, we have very low youth unemployment, and other countries want to know why. Apprenticeships are a treasure here - young people are already earning money. Now many new apprenticeship workshops are to be created."
Caritas also launched many aid campaigns on Education Day. An empty classroom was a surprise on Friday in front of the town hall, with shocking messages on the chairs. Caritas is taking massive action against educational poverty with a fundraising campaign.
473 million children grow up with wars
473 million children worldwide grow up surrounded by wars, famine and natural disasters. In Ukraine, 1600 schools have been damaged and over 200 destroyed since the war began. There is also a lack of shelters. 160 million five to 17-year-olds are affected by hard child labor.
In South Sudan, most girls under 18 (!) are married, 75 percent are excluded from education. Worldwide, 650 million live in abject poverty, 251 million children are denied access to school. Often 17-year-old boys have to raise three small siblings on their own.
A small donation goes a long way
Caritas Director Ernst Sandriesser helps. In Kosovo, 144 children with disabilities are supported. 270 pupils in Kenya receive education and food. 600 young people in Uganda are given the opportunity to train for an independent life. "A donation of 25 euros provides a child with a meal for a month, while a donation of 50 euros provides care in a childcare center for a month," says Sandrieser.
