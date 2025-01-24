He remains silent
This is how René Benko’s detention in the “Gray House” will be
On Thursday morning, René Benko's handcuffs clicked in his Innsbruck office. In the early evening, he was taken to the Vienna-Josefstadt correctional facility (JA), where he has since moved into a single cell in the "Gray House" - as the JA has been called by the Viennese since the beginning of its existence. On Friday, the record-breaking bankrupt was finally remanded in custody.
The decision is legally binding and is initially valid until February 7, when a decision must be made on whether to extend it. As the "Krone" learned, Benko also remained silent at his hearing before the magistrate in the presence of his lawyer Norbert Wess and is still not making any statements about the WKStA's accusations.
Video-monitored single cell
As the Code of Criminal Procedure stipulates that pre-trial detainees should not be placed in a cell with other pre-trial detainees if they have no previous convictions or only for minor criminal offenses, Benko is being held alone in a cell and is currently under video surveillance - a standard procedure in high-profile cases.
Benko is allowed to wear his own clothes
As a pre-trial detainee, Benko is allowed to wear his own underwear and clothing and can use his own bed linen. He is also allowed to use his own items that were not taken from him when he was admitted to the correctional facility. Benko also has the right to purchase food and drink in accordance with the rules of the local prison system. In culinary terms, the former financial juggler will probably have to make some concessions - as we reported.
Right to two visits per week
The 47-year-old real estate juggler, who is accused of defrauding investors and harming creditors among other things, is allowed to employ himself and is not obliged to work. Benko is also allowed to receive newspapers and is entitled to two visits per week, each lasting a maximum of half an hour.
The days on which Benko is allowed to receive visitors - the visiting days are Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday - depend on the responsible business department (file number). However, permission to visit must be obtained in advance from the competent public prosecutor's office, in this case the WKStA.
At the latest two weeks after arrest, either a first detention hearing must be held or the person must be released. At this detention hearing, it will be examined whether the conditions for Benko's detention are still met - which can be assumed in this case.
Maximum of six months pre-trial detention
In principle, pre-trial detention may last a maximum of six months. Under certain circumstances, however, it can last up to one year - or even up to two years if a crime is suspected that is punishable by a prison sentence of more than five years. However, if no trial has begun after these two years, Benko would have to be released immediately.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
