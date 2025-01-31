Cold season: breathe easy again at last!

Take a deep breath

If the "barking" continues, it is important to take it easy in order to allow the irritated airways to recover. Drinking plenty of fluids keeps the mucous membranes moist, liquefies thick mucus and helps to flush out pathogens. Plants such as ivy, primrose and thyme contain saponins that help to liquefy thick mucus in the bronchial tubes. This makes it easier to cough up. Herbs such as thyme, aniseed or fennel have a relaxing effect on the bronchial muscles and relieve irritating coughs.