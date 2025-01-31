Coughs and colds
Cold season: breathe easy again at last!
Half of Austria is sick in bed, many are plagued by colds, coughs and swollen mucous membranes. A cold is naturally particularly unpleasant. However, there is quick help if you are currently affected so that you can breathe easy again soon!
At the moment, annoying colds are particularly common and make it difficult to catch your breath. In cold weather, the blood vessels in the nose contract and the mucous membranes are less supplied with blood. Their defense function decreases. Viruses then find it easier to penetrate the body. The chance of catching a cold is increased by the heating air indoors. It dries out the nasal mucous membranes so that they produce less mucus.
Clear the nose
Decongestant nasal sprays can provide temporary (!) relief. Isotonic or hypertonic sea salt sprays moisturize the mucous membranes, loosen stuck secretions and are a long-term alternative to care for the mucous membranes. Inhaling warm, moist air helps to clear the nose. Peppermint or thyme vapors can loosen the mucus.
It's not just a cold that makes it difficult to breathe at the moment, many people also have a cough. This is an important defense mechanism of the body when you have a cold: the pathogens usually settle in the upper respiratory tract at the beginning of the cold and then spread downwards.
How infections spread
Viruses attach themselves to the mucous membrane of the bronchial tubes and disrupt the function of the cilia. These normally ensure that the sputum is removed. If an infection occurs, even more mucus is produced to "throw" the pathogens out of the lungs. However, if the cilia no longer fulfill their cleansing function, the body tries to remove the accumulated mucus by coughing more.
Take a deep breath
If the "barking" continues, it is important to take it easy in order to allow the irritated airways to recover. Drinking plenty of fluids keeps the mucous membranes moist, liquefies thick mucus and helps to flush out pathogens. Plants such as ivy, primrose and thyme contain saponins that help to liquefy thick mucus in the bronchial tubes. This makes it easier to cough up. Herbs such as thyme, aniseed or fennel have a relaxing effect on the bronchial muscles and relieve irritating coughs.
The throat hurts
A sore throat is particularly unpleasant! A dry and irritated pharyngeal mucosa allows pathogens easier access as its protective barrier is weakened. This must be rebuilt using lozenges containing nourishing or mucous membrane-protecting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, plant extracts such as marshmallow or Iceland moss.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
