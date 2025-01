How insolvencies affect the labor market

4158 companies filed for insolvency in 2024. This does not even include the 2,400 insolvency proceedings that were not even opened due to a lack of assets. A record year that can be attributed to several factors. "Part of the failure is due to the late admission of failure," says Karl-Heinz Götze, Head of KSV1870. "It doesn't matter whether these are corporate or personal insolvencies. The level of debt develops over several years. You can get over it for a while, but at some point you reach the point where it's no longer possible." This point was reached in 2024 for 4158 companies.