2.2 percent more guests
Styrian tourism posts record year
What had already become apparent is now official: 2024 was a record year for Styrian tourism. New record figures were recorded for both guests and overnight stays.
In a current projection, the state statistics show that Styria had 4.5 million guests in the 2024 calendar year. This is an increase of 2.2 percent compared to the previous year. In terms of overnight stays, the next million is within sight: the statistics for the past twelve months show exactly 13,961,900 booked overnight stays - an increase of 1.7 percent.
Strong increase also in the current winter season
And the next record is already on the horizon: In the current winter season, local businesses have recorded 5.0 percent more guests in November and December and 6.0 percent more overnight stays.
Next boost during the semester break
Tourism Managing Director Michael Feiertag is delighted with "two record seasons" - summer and winter - and emphasizes that the company is in a strong position both at home and abroad: "The high level on the Austrian market has been maintained, while the international markets have grown nicely with five percent in arrivals and 3.4 percent in overnight stays." With the "impressive lead" of the first third of winter compared to the same period last year, he is optimistic about the most important winter month for tourism, February, with the semester break.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.