Styrian tourism posts record year

Next boost during the semester break

Tourism Managing Director Michael Feiertag is delighted with "two record seasons" - summer and winter - and emphasizes that the company is in a strong position both at home and abroad: "The high level on the Austrian market has been maintained, while the international markets have grown nicely with five percent in arrivals and 3.4 percent in overnight stays." With the "impressive lead" of the first third of winter compared to the same period last year, he is optimistic about the most important winter month for tourism, February, with the semester break.