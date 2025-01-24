“Heil Tesla”: activists call for boycott

The Left Party had already criticized Musk's use of "fascist symbols" on Wednesday. The billionaire is "an obvious supporter of the extreme right". In the Rheinische Post newspaper, Janis Ehling, Federal Managing Director of the Left Party, referred to the support for the AfD in Germany, which is extreme right-wing in parts, as well as the relativization of Nazi crimes by the tech billionaire, who is allied with the new US President Donald Trump.