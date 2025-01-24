After Musk's gesture
“Heil Tesla”: activists call for boycott
Two campaign groups have projected Tesla boss Elon Musk's gesture, which resembles a Hitler salute, onto the US electric car manufacturer's factory in Grünheide near Berlin in eastern Germany. The German satire and political initiative "Center for Political Beauty" and the British group "Led by Donkeys" shared photos and videos of the action on Thursday.
The word "Heil" is written in the same font and font size in front of the company logo, so that "Heil Tesla" can be read. The action took place on Wednesday evening.
Tech billionaire Musk spoke to supporters of the new US President Donald Trump at his inauguration on Monday, making a gesture reminiscent of a Hitler salute several times. He himself rejected the subsequent uproar as unfounded, but was celebrated for it in right-wing online networks.
The German police announced on Thursday that they were investigating the matter, which only came to light late on Wednesday evening. It stated: "According to the legal assessment of the responsible public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt (Oder), the projection with several letterings added by previously unknown persons and the distribution of the images on the Internet at least justify the initial suspicion of using signs of unconstitutional organizations."
"Hitler salute as practiced by US neo-Nazis"
The founder of the "Center for Political Beauty", Philipp Ruch, told the AFP news agency that Musk was making "the Hitler salute, as practiced by American neo-Nazis for years". The projection on the wall of the Tesla factory lasted over an hour.
The Left Party had already criticized Musk's use of "fascist symbols" on Wednesday. The billionaire is "an obvious supporter of the extreme right". In the Rheinische Post newspaper, Janis Ehling, Federal Managing Director of the Left Party, referred to the support for the AfD in Germany, which is extreme right-wing in parts, as well as the relativization of Nazi crimes by the tech billionaire, who is allied with the new US President Donald Trump.
SPD parliamentary leader Katja Mast also warned against Musk's influence in favor of extreme right-wing parties. Musk had previously insulted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, among others. He has also interfered in domestic political issues in other European countries and campaigned for forces on the extreme right.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
