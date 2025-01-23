A touch of Hollywood
Great (phil)harmony at the Musikverein
At the 82nd edition of the Vienna Philharmonic Ball, the Golden Hall was once again transformed into a dance floor - with a comeback, our neo-former chancellor, a solo performance and a touch of Hollywood
On Thursday evening, the time-honored Musikverein in the heart of the capital opened its doors again and the Philharmoniker invited guests to their traditional ball.
Former chancellor and opera diva as guests
As expected, this year's event - an annual highlight of the local carnival season - once again attracted a who's who of business, politics, society and culture to the Great Hall - "one of the most beautiful of its kind in the world", as was proudly emphasized in advance.
Former Chancellor Karl Nehammer also had his society premiere on the dance floor this year. After starting his political retirement, he appeared in a visibly good mood. At his side was his wife Katharina in a glittering green sequin gown by Atil Kutoglu.
Anna Netrebko was also a surprise guest - unaccompanied. Although it was not her first Philharmoniker Ball, it was her first as a newly single woman - she separated from her husband Yusif Eyvazov last year.
And "American Pie" star Eugene Levy, who is currently filming in Vienna, also took advantage of the opportunity and dropped by the Vienna Musikverein.
Great gowns, lots of celebrities
Opera singer Clemens Unterreiner did not miss out on the Vienna Philharmonic Ball either. And for Maria Großbauer, who wore Olga Laskari, the ball is a family affair anyway.
Kristina Sprenger wore a dream gown by Thang de Hoo, ORF presenter Teresa Vogl a custom-made gown by Christian Seibert.
Art patron Birgit Lauda came to the Musikverein with her partner Marcus Sieberer, Desirée Treichl-Stürgkh with her husband, top banker Andreas Treichl.
As was to be expected, the evening was all about the waltz king Johann Strauss, whose 200th birthday is being celebrated this year. Tribute was paid to him at the opening with the waltz "Bei uns z'Haus" and the polka "Vergnügungszug".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
