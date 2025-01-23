Vorteilswelt
A touch of Hollywood

Great (phil)harmony at the Musikverein

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 22:13

At the 82nd edition of the Vienna Philharmonic Ball, the Golden Hall was once again transformed into a dance floor - with a comeback, our neo-former chancellor, a solo performance and a touch of Hollywood

0 Kommentare

On Thursday evening, the time-honored Musikverein in the heart of the capital opened its doors again and the Philharmoniker invited guests to their traditional ball.

Former chancellor and opera diva as guests
As expected, this year's event - an annual highlight of the local carnival season - once again attracted a who's who of business, politics, society and culture to the Great Hall - "one of the most beautiful of its kind in the world", as was proudly emphasized in advance.

Former Chancellor Karl Nehammer also had his society premiere on the dance floor this year. After starting his political retirement, he appeared in a visibly good mood. At his side was his wife Katharina in a glittering green sequin gown by Atil Kutoglu. 

(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)

Anna Netrebko was also a surprise guest - unaccompanied. Although it was not her first Philharmoniker Ball, it was her first as a newly single woman - she separated from her husband Yusif Eyvazov last year.

Anna Netrebko was in a good mood on Thursday evening. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Anna Netrebko was in a good mood on Thursday evening.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)

And "American Pie" star Eugene Levy, who is currently filming in Vienna, also took advantage of the opportunity and dropped by the Vienna Musikverein.  

Eugene Levy is in Vienna for filming and dropped by the Philharmonic Ball. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Eugene Levy is in Vienna for filming and dropped by the Philharmonic Ball.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)

Great gowns, lots of celebrities
Opera singer Clemens Unterreiner did not miss out on the Vienna Philharmonic Ball either. And for Maria Großbauer, who wore Olga Laskari, the ball is a family affair anyway. 

Maria Großbauer wore a dress by Olga Laskari. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Maria Großbauer wore a dress by Olga Laskari.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Clemens Unterreiner did not miss the Philharmonic Ball again this year. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Clemens Unterreiner did not miss the Philharmonic Ball again this year.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Philharmonic Ball organizer Paul Halwax with his wife, cellist Maddalena Del Gobbo (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Philharmonic Ball organizer Paul Halwax with his wife, cellist Maddalena Del Gobbo
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)

Kristina Sprenger wore a dream gown by Thang de Hoo, ORF presenter Teresa Vogl a custom-made gown by Christian Seibert. 

Kristina Sprenger in a gown by Thang de Hoo (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Kristina Sprenger in a gown by Thang de Hoo
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Cultural couple run: Presenter Teresa Vogl with her husband, organist Wolfgang Kogert. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Cultural couple run: Presenter Teresa Vogl with her husband, organist Wolfgang Kogert.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)

Art patron Birgit Lauda came to the Musikverein with her partner Marcus Sieberer, Desirée Treichl-Stürgkh with her husband, top banker Andreas Treichl.

Birgit Lauda with partner Marcus Sieberer (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Birgit Lauda with partner Marcus Sieberer
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Always to be seen on the dance floor later in the evening: Top banker Andreas Treichl and Desirée Treichl-Stürgkh (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Always to be seen on the dance floor later in the evening: Top banker Andreas Treichl and Desirée Treichl-Stürgkh
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Carpet guru and top networker Ali Rahimi with his wife, entrepreneur Carina Rahimi. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)
Carpet guru and top networker Ali Rahimi with his wife, entrepreneur Carina Rahimi.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix)

As was to be expected, the evening was all about the waltz king Johann Strauss, whose 200th birthday is being celebrated this year. Tribute was paid to him at the opening with the waltz "Bei uns z'Haus" and the polka "Vergnügungszug".

