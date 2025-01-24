The Black Wings are coming
Pioneers Vorarlberg have fearful opponent as guest
From now on, every game is a final for the Pioneers Vorarlberg. The Ländle-Cracks have nine rounds to secure a ticket for the pre-playoffs after all. Today, the Feldkirch team will host the Black Wings Linz - against whom they have yet to win this season.
And the start of the really hot phase is already today. In a home game, but against a very difficult opponent so far this season - the Black Wings Linz come to the Vorarlberghalle (19:30). The Pioneers have hardly had a really positive record against any opponent this season, but the one against the Steel Cities is particularly devastating - not only have the Feldkirchers lost both of their previous duels, they have not even managed to score a goal against the sixth-placed team in the table in the two defeats.
On the upswing
However, a lot has changed since the defeats against today's opponents. Head coach Dylan Stanley's team is on the upswing. In the last ten rounds, only the league runners-up KAC have scored more points and goals than the Pioneers. With the third fewest goals conceded in the last ten games, the Vorarlberg team has also improved significantly in defense.
That is why they are determined to break the curse against the Black Wings today. "They'll be very aggressive and we'll have to counter that," says PIV forward Orrin Centazzo, "but if we can get our game on the ice like we have in many of the past rounds, I like our chances."
There will be no time to catch their breath for the Pioneers - they continue on Sunday (16) with a home game against Villacher SV.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
