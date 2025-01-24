Pioneers Vorarlberg have fearful opponent as guest

And the start of the really hot phase is already today. In a home game, but against a very difficult opponent so far this season - the Black Wings Linz come to the Vorarlberghalle (19:30). The Pioneers have hardly had a really positive record against any opponent this season, but the one against the Steel Cities is particularly devastating - not only have the Feldkirchers lost both of their previous duels, they have not even managed to score a goal against the sixth-placed team in the table in the two defeats.