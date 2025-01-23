Insult and defamation: Manker sentenced

Manker was unreasonable to the end

Manker refused to accept his guilt in the criminal court until the end. His closing statement was an extensive monologue in which he called Zeller "ruthless and shameless", among other things. The latter had lured him to the Südbahnhotel with his two "successful productions" and wanted to become "filthy rich" by claiming two thirds of all income from ticket sales, sponsorship and subsidies for himself, claimed Manker.