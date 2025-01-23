New Streif horror! Luck & bad luck in one second

But while Eichberger was unbuckling his skis at the finish line, the witch that is sitting on Austria's shoulders struck again up on the Streif: Felix Hacker (25), four-time European Cup winner this season (3x downhill, 1x super-G), had started right behind Eichberger, took a knock on the steep slope exit after the 2nd intermediate time and could no longer put any weight on the outer ski. He remained lying in the snow and the helicopter had to pick up the intrepid Carinthian ("I'm really good on the Streif"). It was quiet at the finish, everyone knew what the pictures were saying: the cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee had not withstood the strain of the steep slope.