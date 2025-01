What he’s still dreading and who he wishes would win the crown

"DSDS", "Dancing Stars", "Jungle Camp": Marco Angelini has been everywhere! In the meantime, family and his career as a doctor have taken precedence and he has moved into the second row of show business. But the Styrian, who was born in Styria and now lives in Upper Austria, is still excited about the new edition of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" starting on Friday. He explains to "Die Krone" why the madness of the bush is fascinating, what remains sheer horror, how participants have to be "knitted" and who should win.