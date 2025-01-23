Sexual harassment
“Swimming fun” in Bregenz ends in court for Syrians
A rowdy quartet boarded the inflatable boat of three teenagers on the shores of Lake Constance in Bregenz in the summer. They hit the occupants of the boat and one girl was sexually assaulted.
Four Syrians aged 14, 15, 16 and 18 have been charged with coercion, the eldest also with sexual harassment. "For us, it was fun at the beach. We didn't know that we weren't allowed to get into the boat," the accused testified during the trial at Feldkirch Regional Court.
Pushed under water with a paddle
A victim describes the facts of the case quite differently. One of the accused climbed into the boat at the bathing jetty in Bregenz, hit him and forced him to jump into the water. He was also pushed under the water with a paddle. One of the girls also reported being beaten on the hand when she tried to get back into the boat.
The third victim then tearfully described the sexual assault by the fourth accused 18-year-old. "Two or three of the accused pulled me into the dinghy. One of them grabbed me by the waist and pushed his clothed penis against my bottom several times, signaling that he wanted to take me from behind." She then jumped into the water. She felt paralyzed.
Recklessness and misunderstandings?
The lawyers speak of youthful recklessness, misunderstandings in communication and excessive adolescent advances by their clients. The judge sees things differently and sentences the fugitives to partial fines of 360 and 480 euros respectively in line with the criminal complaint. He awards the sexually harassed victim 500 euros.
