Ice Bulls urgently need the league break

Five wins in the last six ice hockey league games: The Eisbullen know how to hold their own despite a long list of absentees. This was also the case recently in the 4:1 win in Graz. Now the eternal battle against KAC awaits on Friday at home, followed by a quartet of games until the international break. Helmut Schlögl hopes that injured Bulls or those who currently have to play with injuries will get a breather. "There was a discussion with team boss Bader last week," says the Salzburg manager, who believes only one five will be fully fit for the Oslo tournament (February 7-8). Namely Nissner, Huber, Stapelfeldt and, for the first time, Kickert and neo-Austrian Tolvanen, both Bulls goalies.