Vortex on the Buchkogel
Some residents on the Buchkogel in Graz are being supplied with firewood from city forests free of charge. A case of "free trade"? Not at all. There are historical procurement rights behind it.
The Buchkogel in the west of the provincial capital is a popular local recreation area. In recent weeks, observant walkers have noticed that forestry workers from the City of Graz have neatly cut and stacked firewood here (see photo above) - which is then collected by private individuals. The suspicion of critical observers: are some privileged people being supplied with free wood from city forests?
Procurement rights from the 19th century
"This is by no means a free-for-all. These withdrawals are based on old firewood procurement rights, which are even entered in the land register," explains Graz city forester Peter Bedenk in response to an inquiry from Krone. When the city of Graz acquired the forests on the Buchkogel from Admont Abbey in 1996, these historical obligations were transferred to the city.
The regulatory deed dates back to 1858. K.-u.K. local commissions stipulated certain wood procurement rights depending on the property.
Jörg Hübler, Agrarbezirksbehörde Steiermark
Originally, these were intended as compensation for small chastisers living on the Buchkogel who helped with forest maintenance during the year. "The corresponding regulatory document dates back to 1858. K.-u.K. local commissions determined certain wood procurement rights depending on the property," explains Jörg Hübler from the Styrian agricultural district authority, which is responsible for regulating these so-called forestation rights.
"Manageable quantity"
These deeds are not limited in time and are therefore still legally valid today. They do not expire even in the event of a change of ownership, and the purchase rights cannot be terminated by the city without an express waiver. Ten properties in the Buchkogel municipal forest area still benefit from this today. "We are talking about around eleven cubic meters, which is a manageable amount," says the city forester.
The fact that the trunks are even cut is not a voluntary service: the exact form in which the wood must be provided is specified. The Austrian Armed Forces, as the owner of the forest, are also affected by this curious regulation on the Buchkogel. And it is by no means a Graz phenomenon: such wood procurement rights are widespread throughout the German-speaking world.
