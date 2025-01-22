Run on electricians
Savings package: Are solar systems worthwhile despite the tax?
If blue-black comes to power, things will happen quickly: Subsidies for green energy will be dropped, the CO2 taxes introduced by the ÖVP and the Greens will remain. The savings plans are causing uproar among businesses and homeowners: they castigate the "breach of trust" and many want to secure the benefits quickly before they expire. But is the run on solar technology justified - or is it worthwhile even without subsidies? We have done the math.
The outgoing black-green government had actually promised Austrians discounts on the purchase of photovoltaic systems including battery storage until the end of 2025 - in the form of a waiver of VAT, which costs the state nothing but deprives it of revenue. Revenues that are now urgently needed in view of the tight budgets left behind by the black-green coalition, according to the blue-black coalition negotiators. This means that the waiver of VAT on solar installations is to end as early as April. For those who don't have one yet, the crucial question now is: should they still go for it quickly - or trust that the cheap energy will pay off even without subsidies and grants? We have done the math for you.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.