Savings package: Are solar systems worthwhile despite the tax?

The outgoing black-green government had actually promised Austrians discounts on the purchase of photovoltaic systems including battery storage until the end of 2025 - in the form of a waiver of VAT, which costs the state nothing but deprives it of revenue. Revenues that are now urgently needed in view of the tight budgets left behind by the black-green coalition, according to the blue-black coalition negotiators. This means that the waiver of VAT on solar installations is to end as early as April. For those who don't have one yet, the crucial question now is: should they still go for it quickly - or trust that the cheap energy will pay off even without subsidies and grants? We have done the math for you.