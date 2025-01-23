Across Austria
A round trip through anniversaries
This year marks the anniversary of countless historical events that are and were significant for Austria. We from the travel editorial team have also set out in search of interesting anniversaries. This has resulted in a short round trip through Austria, which of course makes no claim to be exhaustive, but only highlights some of the most beautiful places and festivals in our country.
60 years of the Beatles in Obertauern: Beatlemania in the snow
60 years ago, the Beatles raced down the slopes of Obertauern for the movie "Help". There are many events to mark the anniversary in 2025. Incidentally, it wasn't just the famous mushroom heads who were impressed by the guaranteed snow, ski enthusiasts from all over the world also like to come, as winter has a long season here.
Another good reason to travel to Salzburger Land in 2025: The World Ski Championships will take place in Saalbach from February 4 to 16.
Info: www.obertauern.com, www.salzburgerland.com, www.saalbach.com
65 years of the daffodil festival: a celebration of joie de vivre with dance & music
In spring, the white blossom of the daffodil dominates the meadows in the Styrian Salzkammergut. The popular daffodil festival has been taking place in Ausseerland for 65 years. Austria's largest flower festival will be held in 2025 from 29 May to 1 June with many program items.
Info: www.narzissenfest.at
35 years of "CLAM LIVE" concerts: In the ambience of historic walls
Clam Castle in the Mühlviertel region has been one of the most extraordinary settings for open-air concerts in Austria for 35 years. Many international musicians and bands such as Sting, Pizzera & Jaus, Zucchero and Bryan Adams will also perform here in summer 2025.
Info: July 4 to August 2, www.clamlive.at
70 years of the South Styrian Wine Route: top excursion destination
The "mother of all wine routes" is 25.5 kilometers long. It connects idyllic villages, is even part of the national border with Slovenia and has a particularly high density of quality businesses. It was opened in October 1955.
Info: www.suedsteirischeweinstrasse.com
25 years of the Wachau UNESCO World Heritage Site: Wine, pleasure, art & culture
The Danube flows through the World Heritage landscape of the Wachau, which stretches for almost 40 kilometers between Krems and Melk. The river valley is characterized by gentle vineyards, terraces, historic villages, apricot trees and a hospitable wine tavern culture.
25 years of the Thayatal National Park: a treasure trove of nature
The Thayatal is one of the most beautiful valleys in Europe. It is a paradise, a wonder of nature and has been a national park since January 1, 2000. The core task is the protection of a unique ecosystem, which takes place here across the border with the Czech national park Podyjí.
Info: www.np-thayatal.at, www.donau.com, www.wachau.at
760 years of the Graz Clock Tower: green local mountain with landmark
Graz's landmark is visible from afar on the Schlossberg. The green local mountain of Graz can be climbed on foot over 260 steps or by the Schlossbergbahn - a local recreation area in the middle of the old town, which is one of the best preserved in Europe. The clock tower, together with the bell tower further up, is the last remnant of the once mighty fortifications.
Info: www.graztourismus.at
400 years of Eggenberg Palace: fairytale castle in the west of Graz
The UNESCO World Heritage status makes Graz and Eggenberg Palace (above) a world-renowned cultural heritage site. In August 2010, the World Heritage Committee extended the existing World Heritage Site "Graz - Historic Center" to include Eggenberg Palace, where the Styria Show will take place from April 26 to November 2, 2025.
Info: www.museum-joanneum.at
20 years of the Adlerweg: the magic of walking
Enjoy nature with all your senses and do something good for your body at the same time. Take a deep breath and find inner peace away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Walking sets you free. Hiking, especially long-distance hiking, is all the rage. The Adlerweg runs on 33 stages throughout Tyrol, covering 413 kilometers and 31,000 meters of altitude through the high alpine mountains.
Info: www.tirol.at/reisefuehrer/sport/wandern/adlerweg
30 years of Harvest Festival: tradition meets craftsmanship
The Salzburg Harvest Festival is the 5th season in the region. Every year, the Harvest Festival is opened in one of the 70 Harvest Festival communities in Salzburger Land. The anniversary opening will take place on August 23, 2025 in Dorfgastein. Numerous events follow, focusing on genuine traditions and pure enjoyment.
Info: www.bauernherbst.com
105 years of "Jedermann": the birth of the festival
The Salzburg Festival was born with the performance of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's "Jedermann" directed by Max Reinhardt on August 22, 1920. Since then, the important festival has been held every summer. The program includes opera, plays and concerts; the trademark is "Jedermann" on the Cathedral Square.
Info: July 18 to August 31, 2025, www.salzburgerfestspiele.at
60 years of "Sound of Music": a film classic celebrates its birthday
More than a billion (!) people have seen "The Sound of Music" since it was first broadcast in New York on March 2, 1965. Even 60 years later, fans are still coming to Salzburg to explore the original locations in the footsteps of the singing Trapp family. 2025 is all about "The Sound of Music".
Info: www.salzburg.info/de/salzburg/the-sound-of-music
