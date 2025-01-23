A round trip through anniversaries

760 years of the Graz Clock Tower: green local mountain with landmark

Graz's landmark is visible from afar on the Schlossberg. The green local mountain of Graz can be climbed on foot over 260 steps or by the Schlossbergbahn - a local recreation area in the middle of the old town, which is one of the best preserved in Europe. The clock tower, together with the bell tower further up, is the last remnant of the once mighty fortifications.

