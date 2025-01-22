Seven perpetrators
Automatically saved draft
After five burglaries on Monday between Klagenfurt and Villach, seven suspects have now been arrested following a rapid pursuit in Lienz.
On Monday, brazen thieves made off with jewelry, cash and several electrical appliances. Their forcible "access" to the apartments also caused considerable damage to property. But on Wednesday, officers became aware and were able to spot the shameless burglars.
The pursuit started with their foot on the gas
Patrols from the Lienz and Sillian police stations became aware of two suspicious vehicles through intensive search activities and took up the pursuit. "The first vehicle ignored an attempt to stop it in Leisach/Gries by swerving to the left and fleeing towards Lienz at far too high a speed," the officers describe.
The pursuit continued along the Drau to the center of Lienz. "Another attempt to stop the car in the town area was again ignored due to reckless fleeing behavior," the police say. Several people were endangered by the aggressive driving style of the burglars until the perpetrators finally found no way out and parked their car.
A total of seven Italians were arrested
They tried to continue their escape on foot. "The patrols deployed were initially able to arrest four offenders one by one. The second suspicious vehicle was subsequently noticed in the vicinity." Three more perpetrators were eventually overpowered and arrested.
A total of seven men between the ages of 16 and 39 - all Italians - were arrested by the Lienz police. "Officers from the Lienz police station carried out the initial investigations. Subsequently, the Carinthian State Office of Criminal Investigation will take over the further processing," the officers concluded their successful chase.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.