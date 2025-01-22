Vorteilswelt
Seven perpetrators

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 15:14

After five burglaries on Monday between Klagenfurt and Villach, seven suspects have now been arrested following a rapid pursuit in Lienz. 

On Monday, brazen thieves made off with jewelry, cash and several electrical appliances. Their forcible "access" to the apartments also caused considerable damage to property. But on Wednesday, officers became aware and were able to spot the shameless burglars.

The pursuit started with their foot on the gas
Patrols from the Lienz and Sillian police stations became aware of two suspicious vehicles through intensive search activities and took up the pursuit. "The first vehicle ignored an attempt to stop it in Leisach/Gries by swerving to the left and fleeing towards Lienz at far too high a speed," the officers describe. 

The pursuit continued along the Drau to the center of Lienz. "Another attempt to stop the car in the town area was again ignored due to reckless fleeing behavior," the police say. Several people were endangered by the aggressive driving style of the burglars until the perpetrators finally found no way out and parked their car. 

A total of seven Italians were arrested
They tried to continue their escape on foot. "The patrols deployed were initially able to arrest four offenders one by one. The second suspicious vehicle was subsequently noticed in the vicinity." Three more perpetrators were eventually overpowered and arrested.

A total of seven men between the ages of 16 and 39 - all Italians - were arrested by the Lienz police. "Officers from the Lienz police station carried out the initial investigations. Subsequently, the Carinthian State Office of Criminal Investigation will take over the further processing," the officers concluded their successful chase. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
