The business community is calling for fewer rules

According to a market study commissioned by the Austrian Economic Chamber, every Austrian company has to spend an average of 9.4 working hours per week on bureaucracy. Small and medium-sized enterprises are particularly affected, with bureaucracy costing them as much as 19.3 working hours per week - the equivalent of 2.5 working days and costing the company 50,000 euros per year. "Bureaucracy is a real obstacle to growth in Europe. Bureaucracy costs Austrian companies alone 10 to 15 billion euros per year. With a new EU Commission and a new federal government, there is now a great opportunity for change," says WK President Jürgen Mandl. "We have submitted 80 proposals to the state government to reduce bureaucracy."