Too much bureaucracy

The business community is calling for fewer rules

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 13:50

Entrepreneurs want reforms and a State Secretariat for Deregulation. This is because a company currently has to spend an average of 9.4 working hours on bureaucracy every week.

"Excessive administrative regulation, excessive documentation requirements and harassment by the authorities" are always the top obstacles and annoyances according to surveys among entrepreneurs, according to the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce, which is now calling for an "end to harassment!"

We are urging state politicians to finally act in the interests of companies, employees and the entire business location and to reduce bureaucratic hurdles in a broad-based reform process.

Jürgen Mandl, WK-Präsident

According to a market study commissioned by the Austrian Economic Chamber, every Austrian company has to spend an average of 9.4 working hours per week on bureaucracy. Small and medium-sized enterprises are particularly affected, with bureaucracy costing them as much as 19.3 working hours per week - the equivalent of 2.5 working days and costing the company 50,000 euros per year. "Bureaucracy is a real obstacle to growth in Europe. Bureaucracy costs Austrian companies alone 10 to 15 billion euros per year. With a new EU Commission and a new federal government, there is now a great opportunity for change," says WK President Jürgen Mandl. "We have submitted 80 proposals to the state government to reduce bureaucracy."

The economic situation does not allow any further delay. A state secretariat for digitalization and deregulation should be set up. The WK now reveals some bizarre facts at www.schlussmitschikanen.at.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
