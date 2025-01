Hungarian rapper attacks the government in Budapest

The video by Péter Majoros, known by his stage name Majka, has already been viewed 5.1 million times on YouTube since its release last Friday (as of Tuesday, 8pm). The clip for the song "Csurran, cseppen" (literally: "It runs, it drips", meaning money) is about the prime minister of a fictitious country called Bindschistan, who gives a live interview for the first time after eight years in power.