Marchfeld bloody deed: 20 years in prison for dismemberment murderer

Financial reasons

The 45-year-old was allegedly killed for financial reasons. The man is said to have lent the accused money for a prospective business relationship and sold cryptocurrencies and his car in return. According to the indictment, nothing came of the deal and the 39-year-old did not pay back the borrowed sum to his creditor. According to the public prosecutor, when the 45-year-old demanded his money, the 39-year-old got hold of a sledgehammer and smashed the top of his creditor's skull with it during a meeting in his apartment.