"That was horrible"
Marchfeld bloody deed: 20 years in prison for dismemberment murderer
The murder trial for the dismembered body in Vienna's Marchfeld Canal took place on Tuesday. The verdict: 20 years in prison for the accused (39). The jury's guilty verdict for murder was unanimous.
The use of a weapon and the subsequent offense were considered aggravating factors when calculating the sentence. It was "terrible how this body was disfigured", the presiding judge Christina Salzborn stated in her verdict.
She continued: "That was horrific." The man's previous integrity was a mitigating factor - thanks to this, he probably escaped a life sentence. The widow and brother of the deceased were awarded bereavement damages of 20,000 and 15,000 euros respectively.
Financial reasons
The 45-year-old was allegedly killed for financial reasons. The man is said to have lent the accused money for a prospective business relationship and sold cryptocurrencies and his car in return. According to the indictment, nothing came of the deal and the 39-year-old did not pay back the borrowed sum to his creditor. According to the public prosecutor, when the 45-year-old demanded his money, the 39-year-old got hold of a sledgehammer and smashed the top of his creditor's skull with it during a meeting in his apartment.
The terrible discovery made by a fisherman in the Marchfeld Canal in Vienna on January 13th can hardly be put into words. Instead of a fish, he had a human and already badly decomposed lower leg on his line. Police divers subsequently recovered 21 other parts of the body, including the head, the right lower leg including the foot, both shoulder blades, several parts of the chest, several parts of the spine and some organs.
According to a forensic medical report, the body was "not professionally" dismembered. According to the report, the soft parts were first cut open with a knife and then the individual parts were cut off with a saw and a hoe. Several parts of the body are probably still in the water between Schwarzlackenau and Strebersdorf. So far, both thighs, the pelvis and both arms have not been found.
"Mafia background"
The cause of death could be determined from the skull. Defense lawyer Manfred Arbacher-Stöger admitted at the start of the trial last December that his client had been beaten. However, there were "mafia-like backgrounds". The accused had followed "instructions" from a certain Mike.
As a witness reported on the second day of the trial, the accused had also owed her money. She had given him 16,000 euros. When she wanted the money back, the man initially did not answer her calls and then pretended that he was in hospital where he had had a kidney removed. She later received 1000 euros. When she asked for the rest, the man "kept coming up with new excuses": "He claimed that the stitches were torn after his kidney operation."
Missing person's report filed
A friend of the man who was killed, who was also well acquainted with the defendant, said afterwards that he had wanted to file a missing person's report at a police station after the 45-year-old disappeared: "They didn't take me seriously." He was told by a police officer "that you don't just disappear like that in Austria." The 45-year-old had presumably gone on vacation. He therefore looked for another police station, where his report was accepted.
The 45-year-old had been missing since the end of November 2023. His dismembered body was then found in the Marchefeld Canal in January.
"Albanian mafia" had been involved
After his arrest, the 39-year-old initially confessed. This was no longer the case. The accused continues to claim that the "Albanian mafia" was involved. He was involved in the crime, but was forced to do so.
He had wanted to set up his own business with the later victim. That had gone wrong. The 45-year-old had embezzled drugs and flowers. In order to sanction this, he was asked by a mafia member called "Mike" to get a hammer and nails. The first meeting then took place in the 45-year-old's apartment.
Two blows to the head with a hammer
The next day, they went to his apartment again, whereupon the mafioso told him that the 45-year-old had to die. "Mike" caused the first blow with the hammer, then he was forced to do the same, the accused claimed. That is what he did. He had struck twice.
The 39-year-old had to answer for this on Tuesday and received 20 years in prison. The sentence is not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.