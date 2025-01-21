Shots fired in Linz: new suspect wanted

But not the perpetrator

The 38-year-old Chechen was seriously injured, the perpetrator fled. The victim later claimed to have identified a 43-year-old Syrian as the perpetrator. However, the Chechen remained vague and after further questioning he retracted everything. The Syrian was not the perpetrator after all. How could that be? The perpetrator and the victim obviously did not know each other, the Chechen was supposed to collect money owed but only had a telephone number.