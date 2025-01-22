At the Mühlwasser
District has no money to renovate sidewalk
A busy street in Vienna's 22nd district poses major risks for pedestrians. But the district cannot find the money to renovate it.
As a sub-district, Donaustadt is a district for motorists. This makes it all the more important to provide adequate protection for all other road users. In the street "Am Mühlwasser", however, residents complain about this lack of safety.
The problem is that over a length of one kilometer - from Immergrüngasse to Wolfsmilchgasse - the sidewalk is no longer usable. As a result, mothers with baby carriages or small children in their hands and frail people with walkers and wheelchairs have to use the roadway and risk their lives. Mr. S. drew the district's attention to this situation a year ago. Nothing has happened so far.
Criticism also comes from local councillor Toni Mahdalik (FPÖ): "The residents are being sent round in circles. As always, the SPÖ district leader is 'not responsible' and inactive, while MA 28 blames the district. It's a complete mess!"
The office of the responsible district leader Ernst Nevrivy (SPÖ) says: "We have had this checked and both the traffic authority and the road construction department have determined that the technical road condition and the traffic organization situation do not require any urgent action - even if the road condition is not optimal. The available resources are not sufficient."
