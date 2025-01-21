End of the war soon?
What Ukrainians and Russians expect from Trump
Moscow is particularly suspicious of the new US President Donald Trump. The Kremlin portrays the politician as an enemy who is using Ukraine to harm Russia. "Trump is an imperialist, a profiteer (...)", says computer scientist Svetlana (55).
He would "live at the expense of other countries". "We live in a time when power decides everything. When you have power, you act as you please - regardless of whether you are right or wrong," said Moscow pensioner Mikhail Korzhikov.
While some people distrust Trump, the change of power has raised hopes of peace among other people in Ukraine and Russia. "Many have died and there is a lack of weapons and much more. This has to stop, otherwise we will soon no longer exist," says businesswoman Julia (35) from Kiev. Joe Biden's government supported the war-torn country with billions in military and economic aid. Trump rejects this.
"Don't know how to live with suffering"
Music teacher Irina Kharitonova from Moscow also wishes for peace. "So many people have lost loved ones, so much suffering is happening and we don't know how to live with it". She is counting on the politician to be "nice" to Putin.
Barely out of office, the US President has announced a meeting with Russia's ruler Vladimir Putin and warned him that he would have "big problems" without a peace agreement. He also promised during the election campaign that he would be able to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. However, he is now talking about "six months".
However, Inna from Ukraine does not know what a peace agreement negotiated under Trump would look like, or whether the conditions would be "good or bad" for her country. Her home town is regularly attacked by drones, said the 32-year-old. "He's a madman, so anything is possible," a 23-year-old Ukrainian told the AFP news agency.
