Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Supply secured

Sufficient domestic eggs despite bird flu shortage

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 12:40

There is a supply shortage on the egg market due to bird flu in the fall of 2024. Millions of laying hens died across Europe, with 200,000 animals dying in Austria - only a small proportion of a total of 7.3 million laying hens. According to the poultry industry association, the shortage in this country is due to other EU countries. However, there will be enough domestic eggs in the coming months and at Easter.

0 Kommentare

According to Michael Wurzer from the Poultry Industry Association, domestic laying hen farms would supply the local market as a whole with 90 percent Austrian fresh eggs. They are also currently producing at full capacity. However: "We are noticing that traders who supply the food service industry and have previously traded in foreign eggs in Austria are currently finding it difficult to obtain goods from abroad, and if at all, only at very high prices."

"The domestic food service industry, which currently has a high demand for eggs due to winter tourism, is therefore also withdrawing significant quantities of domestic goods from the market, which is leading to a tight supply situation overall," says Wurzer.

Supply secured for the coming months
"The supply of organic eggs in particular is actually very tight," says Wurzer. "In general, however, consumers will always be able to obtain sufficient domestic eggs from Austrian food retailers in the coming months." There is also still plenty of time until Easter this year. However, individual varieties may sell out at short notice. In addition, the supply capacity of farms in winter tourism regions is more affected due to the high demand.

Individual varieties not available in the short term
At Spar, there was talk of "a slight shortage of organic and free-range eggs at the moment". In principle, however, there are enough eggs, but it may be necessary to switch to a different product. The Rewe Group (Billa, Penny) stated that there are currently "occasional bottlenecks" in these egg categories and that they want to compensate for them.

"Despite a high level of self-supply, availability in Austria is currently indeed limited", said the discounter Lidl. "However, we are confident that the situation will recover by Easter at the latest." The larger discounter competitor Hofer is seeing increased demand for organic eggs. Supply planning takes up to two years here. It is therefore hardly possible to react to peaks in demand at short notice.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf