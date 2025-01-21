Cultural program 2025
Weiz is once again a bear this year
Johann König and his team are once again putting together an exciting mix of world stars and regional artists from a wide range of genres. They are also cooperating with festivals and supporting local organizers.
It's the mix that makes the difference: Not only the dense program of concerts, literature, theater, exhibitions and cabaret, but also the mix of international stars and regional greats result in an exceptionally large offer for a city that is not that big.
It is not least thanks to Johann König from the cultural department of the municipality of Weiz - Stadtmarketing KG that the cultural engine of Eastern Styria is humming. And of course the Kunsthaus as a unique location as well as the large number of cultural venues.
Great demand for classical music concerts
A series of orchestral concerts and chamber music evenings cater to classical music lovers. The program ranges from the Weiz City Orchestra to guest performances by renowned ensembles and artists. The constant increase in subscription numbers (from 67 in 2010 to 331 in 2025) proves that this combination works well.
Jazzdays celebrate anniversary
The Jazzdays in May are something very special in the program. Stars such as Al di Meola, Wolfgang Schalk, the Yellowjackets and, of course, the famous Big Band Weiz are joining the line-up this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary. Pop and world music will also be back in full swing.
The theater is dedicated primarily to young audiences, while "Strong Voices" will be musically supported in the literature section. And once again, the crème de la crème of the cabaret scene will be performing in Weiz. The next generation of satirists will find an open stage in the Weberhaus, while the "Kleinkunst am Teich" series awaits in the Garden of Generations.
Top-class exhibitions and collaborations with La Strada, the Dixie & Swing Festival, the Chamber Music Festival and others round off the rich cultural offering in Weiz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.