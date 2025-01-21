Will the ceasefire hold?
Netanyahu relies on Trump in the fight against Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated US President Donald Trump on his inauguration. He is looking forward to working together to free the hostages in the Gaza Strip, the politician said in a video.
The "military capabilities of Hamas must be destroyed and their political rule in the Gaza Strip ended". Trump also commented on the hostages of the Islamist terrorist organization in his speech at the traditional parade. He said he was not confident that the ceasefire would be respected. As reported, a six-week ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since Sunday. Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Sunday in return for the release of 90 Palestinians.
If further negotiations fail, Israel's military will resume fighting, Netanyahu has already announced. "It's not our war, it's their war", said Trump. He said he had looked at a picture of Gaza, it looked like a large demolition site, most of the people there were dead. It had to be rebuilt in "a different way".
"Phenomenal situation by the sea"
The location by the sea is "phenomenal" and the weather is perfect. This would allow "some beautiful" and "fantastic" things to be done.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has also already congratulated Donald Trump on his swearing-in and expressed his willingness to work together. "We are ready to work with you to achieve peace during your term of office, on the basis of a two-state solution," he said. His authority was ready to "take full responsibility for the Gaza Strip". It currently only governs the West Bank with limited power.
The two-state solution with an independent state of Palestine has been the basis of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations for decades. Netanyahu repeatedly reiterates that he will not tolerate an independent Palestinian state.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
