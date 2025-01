Sturm need a plan against the coach fox

Sturm's up-and-coming coaching hope Jürgen Säumel and Atalanta's coaching maestro Gian Piero Gasperini have already crossed swords in Serie A: The now 40-year-old from Neumarkt was an active member of FC Torino on May 24, 2005, losing 3:2 at home to FC Genoa, coached by Gasperini, in front of 24,000 spectators.