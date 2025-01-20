Vorteilswelt
Highlight on TV

How to watch Salzburg’s guest appearance at Real Madrid

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 20:00

It's not always easy for soccer fans to find their way through the TV jungle. The "Krone" shows you where you can watch the Champions League match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid. 

With 4500 fans in the legendary Santiago Bernabéu, Red Bull Salzburg will set a new away record on Wednesday. Those who have not made the trip to Madrid and still want to watch the Champions League match at 9pm will have to rely on the television. However, there is bad news for free TV fans.

"First pick" right
This is because the big match of the seventh Champions League matchday - at least from an Austrian perspective - will only be broadcast on Canal+. The broadcaster has secured the "first pick" rights for the current rights phase on Wednesday and has opted for the Bulls' match. 

If you want to do without moving images on Wednesday, you are in good hands with the "Krone". As always, we have the live ticker for the clash between the "white ballet" led by star coach Carlo Ancelotti and the team from Mozartstadt. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
