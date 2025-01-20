The inauguration live
The Bidens bid farewell to the White House
The inauguration of a US president is a major event that attracts worldwide attention (see livestream above). The 78-year-old Republican Donald Trump takes over from Democrat Joe Biden and begins his second term as US President. Here you can find all the information and pictures in the live overview.
- Shortly after 6 p.m. (CET) the time had come: Donald Trump and his Vice
J.D. Vance have taken their oath and are now officially in office - more information on the process.
Shortly before his departure, Biden pardoned a number of his successor's political opponents as well as many of his own family members as a precautionary measure.
Austria was represented at the inauguration by the ambassador to the USA, Petra Schneebauer. FPÖ MP Susanne Fürst was also present.
- Among other things, Trump is now planning "the biggest deportation operation in American history" - more troops are also to be deployed to the border and the right of asylum suspended in the near future.
- Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has already called for an "offensive to conquer Brussels" in light of Trump's inauguration.
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Due to the predicted cold weather, the ceremony will take place inside rather than in front of the Capitol. Strict security measures are in place in the capital, with more than 25,000 police officers and soldiers on duty.
End right of asylum, army to the border
The new president's current plans became known during the inauguration: According to an aide, Trump wants to "end" the right to asylum in order to speed up deportations. In addition, birthright citizenship is to be abolished.
According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Trump intends to refrain from announcing new tariffs immediately after taking office. On the other hand, the Republican wants to order the deployment of troops to the border with Mexico as soon as possible.
In general, a "flood of decrees" is expected, reports Reuters. Many of these will be directed against illegal immigrants and diversity programs. A shift in energy policy has also already been confirmed - including withdrawal from the Paris climate protection agreement.
