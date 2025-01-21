Saying "I do
You don't experience this every day! For the first time since the Weddings & Celebrations trade fair has been held in Innsbruck - and this was already the 32nd edition - a bridal couple said "I do" on stage. It wasn't just the guests of the newlyweds who shed a tear or two.
Anyone who has ever planned a wedding knows how much there is to think about. From the wedding dress to the table decorations, from the hairstyle to the flowers, from the choice of wine to the menu - hardly any other day is as elaborate in its preparation.
Sweet seduction with cake tasting
At the 32nd Weddings & Parties trade fair, a wide variety of companies were brought together in one place, namely the exhibition grounds in Innsbruck: From January 18 to 19, exhibitors showcased their diverse offerings. From locations, fashion to hairstyles, jewelry, floristry, entertainment and photography, all areas were covered. The sweet temptation in the form of a cake tasting attracted a particularly large number of visitors.
The fair not only offers visitors a tailor-made range of information, but is also an experience for all the senses.
Project manager Christina Waldhart summarizes: "The fair not only offers visitors a tailor-made range of information, but is also an experience for all the senses - and thus offers a perfect way to get in the mood for your own celebration."
They have probably never been so close to the wedding action at the exhibition grounds, because for the first time in their history, a free wedding ceremony took place during the Weddings & Festivals trade fair.
Tyrolean bride and groom bring emotional moments
Fabiana and Nikolas said "I do" and provided some touching moments on Saturday. The project manager reports: "During the festive wedding ceremony directly on the trade fair stage, not only the wedding couple and their party had to shed a tear or two, but also the trade fair visitors."
Christian Mayerhofer, Managing Director of Congress Messe Innsbruck, was also satisfied with the 2,700 visitors: "I am very pleased with the great response from visitors!"
