Arnold Schwarzenegger donates one million dollars

The "Terminator" was not in the city during the fires, but was in New York for the filming of his new Christmas movie "The Man with the Bag". This week, the Styrian will be back in his home country - at the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel. He will not only be paying a visit to the Saturday downhill race on the infamous "Streif", but will also be hosting his climate charity auction at the Stanglwirt in Goingen on Thursday. And the following day, he will attend the "Weißwurstparty" there.