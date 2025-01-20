Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fires in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger donates one million dollars

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 15:38

In view of the devastating fires in Los Angeles, Arnold Schwarzenegger is not standing idly by: the Hollywood star and former Californian governor is donating one million dollars (971,062.34 euros) from his personal fortune.

0 Kommentare

Three organizations are to receive the money: The "Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation", the "California Community Foundation" and "Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles". This was announced by the "Steirische Eiche" in a newsletter to the members of his "Arnold's Pump Club".

He also asked his team to design a T-shirt that could be sold to Arnold's Pump Club members. Every single cent of the profits would then also go to the three organizations to help those who have "lost everything". The inscription on the T-shirt reads "LA Strong" with a picture of the young Schwarzenegger in a bodybuilder pose.

The Styrian's estate is likely to have been spared
The 77-year-old, who governed California from 2003 to 2011, has lived in Los Angeles since emigrating from Austria in 1968 - and in the more affluent "West LA", the region that was particularly badly affected by the fires. Schwarzenegger currently lives in a huge estate and villa in Brentwood - a neighboring district of Pacific Palisades, which was extensively destroyed by the fires. Brentwood was also affected, albeit to a much lesser extent. According to previous information, Schwarzenegger's property should have been spared.

Schwarzenegger is currently in front of the camera as Santa in New York. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Schwarzenegger is currently in front of the camera as Santa in New York.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

The "Terminator" was not in the city during the fires, but was in New York for the filming of his new Christmas movie "The Man with the Bag". This week, the Styrian will be back in his home country - at the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel. He will not only be paying a visit to the Saturday downhill race on the infamous "Streif", but will also be hosting his climate charity auction at the Stanglwirt in Goingen on Thursday. And the following day, he will attend the "Weißwurstparty" there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf