Fires in Los Angeles
Arnold Schwarzenegger donates one million dollars
In view of the devastating fires in Los Angeles, Arnold Schwarzenegger is not standing idly by: the Hollywood star and former Californian governor is donating one million dollars (971,062.34 euros) from his personal fortune.
Three organizations are to receive the money: The "Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation", the "California Community Foundation" and "Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles". This was announced by the "Steirische Eiche" in a newsletter to the members of his "Arnold's Pump Club".
He also asked his team to design a T-shirt that could be sold to Arnold's Pump Club members. Every single cent of the profits would then also go to the three organizations to help those who have "lost everything". The inscription on the T-shirt reads "LA Strong" with a picture of the young Schwarzenegger in a bodybuilder pose.
The Styrian's estate is likely to have been spared
The 77-year-old, who governed California from 2003 to 2011, has lived in Los Angeles since emigrating from Austria in 1968 - and in the more affluent "West LA", the region that was particularly badly affected by the fires. Schwarzenegger currently lives in a huge estate and villa in Brentwood - a neighboring district of Pacific Palisades, which was extensively destroyed by the fires. Brentwood was also affected, albeit to a much lesser extent. According to previous information, Schwarzenegger's property should have been spared.
The "Terminator" was not in the city during the fires, but was in New York for the filming of his new Christmas movie "The Man with the Bag". This week, the Styrian will be back in his home country - at the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel. He will not only be paying a visit to the Saturday downhill race on the infamous "Streif", but will also be hosting his climate charity auction at the Stanglwirt in Goingen on Thursday. And the following day, he will attend the "Weißwurstparty" there.
