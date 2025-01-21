“I want to give young people opportunities”

Mario Orth is no longer a stranger. For many, he is celebrated as a benefactor. He started out with stalls where he handed out free meals. But that is not enough for him. As Orth is particularly interested in children and young people, he has now started another project close to his heart - an evening school. "This evening school is intended as a supplement to normal schooling," the 30-year-old explains to Die Krone. He has already received well over a hundred applications and has already opened several classes, one of which is in Rienößlgasse in Vienna's 4th district.