Evening school founded
“I want to give young people opportunities”
Evening school for success: Mario Orth helps boys on their way. He offers tutoring in finance and job application training.
Mario Orth is no longer a stranger. For many, he is celebrated as a benefactor. He started out with stalls where he handed out free meals. But that is not enough for him. As Orth is particularly interested in children and young people, he has now started another project close to his heart - an evening school. "This evening school is intended as a supplement to normal schooling," the 30-year-old explains to Die Krone. He has already received well over a hundred applications and has already opened several classes, one of which is in Rienößlgasse in Vienna's 4th district.
Finding apprenticeships for young people
And what is on the timetable? "There are four hours of lessons three days a week," says Döblinger. The focus is on financial literacy and job application training. The aim is to place the young people with companies that have apprenticeship vacancies. "I already have good contacts with large companies such as Almdudler, for example," says Orth.
He doesn't charge any money for this. "I do this for the young people who, unlike me, didn't have the privilege of being born into a wealthy family and receiving support. They deserve just as much of a chance," says the Viennese.
And the concept is actually working, with many young people attending the evening school and sacrificing their free time for it. Orth is also in contact with banks, and there will soon be a certificate for the young people's efforts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
