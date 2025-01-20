Pardons etc.
Trump’s plans put pressure on the rule of law
The domestic policy plans of Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as US President on Monday, are directed against migrants and trans people, among others. This puts pressure on the rule of law.
"With a simple stroke of the pen, we will put an end to the transgender craze on day one," Trump announced. In future, there will only be two genders in the USA. Transpersons are to be excluded from the army and kept out of schools. In addition, Trump wants to cut state funding for schools that have adopted the "critical race theory". This concept is intended to raise awareness of racism in particular, which is anchored in legal structures.
After his inauguration, Trump also wants to launch "the largest program of deportations in the history of the United States". To this end, he wants to declare a state of emergency and deploy the military. According to estimates, there are currently around eleven million people living in the USA who do not have residence papers. US media reported that a major raid is already planned for Tuesday in Chicago. Undocumented migrants are to be arrested there and deported.
Existing program for Cuba and Venezuela
There are currently programs for migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. In practice, various countries refuse to take back their compatriots.
In his first term in office, Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, and he is likely to do the same in his second term. He wants to slow down outgoing US President Joe Biden on the path to a climate-friendly economy. On the other hand, the promotion of climate-damaging energy sources such as oil and gas is to be boosted. Trump also wants to lift the ban imposed by Biden on drilling for oil and gas in a huge area off the US coasts.
Release the "hostages" of 6 January
As a further official act, Trump has announced that he will release the "hostages" of January 6. By this he means his fanatical supporters who were convicted and in some cases imprisoned for the violent storming of the Capitol in Washington on 6 January 2021. More than 900 people were convicted in this context, including leaders of far-right militias.
