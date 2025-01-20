Trump’s plans put pressure on the rule of law

In his first term in office, Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, and he is likely to do the same in his second term. He wants to slow down outgoing US President Joe Biden on the path to a climate-friendly economy. On the other hand, the promotion of climate-damaging energy sources such as oil and gas is to be boosted. Trump also wants to lift the ban imposed by Biden on drilling for oil and gas in a huge area off the US coasts.