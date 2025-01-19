Salzburg reactions
Even Haslauer congratulates Doskozil
In Salzburg, the SPÖ and FPÖ are happy about two different election winners. The ÖVP and the Greens have less to laugh about on election Sunday. The provincial governor proved to be a fair loser.
The Salzburg state parliament parties followed the first regional election of the year with great interest. After all, the decision in Burgenland was the first vote after the ÖVP swung from no to Herbert Kickl directly into coalition negotiations. The SPÖ and FPÖ are particularly satisfied. The Reds have confidently defended first place, while the Blues are the only party in the Burgenland state parliament to have made gains (see pages 2 to 5). "Hans Peter Doskozil proves that even in challenging times, it is possible to convince people with solutions rather than populist slogans," says a delighted SPÖ leader Peter Eder.
Eder criticizes power poker at Salzburg retreat
FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek is celebrating a double-digit increase in percentage points: "There is one winner, and that is Norbert Hofer and his Freedom Party team in Burgenland," she says. For the ÖVP, the series of election defeats continues. "I congratulate Governor Doskozil on his clear election victory", says Governor Wilfried Haslauer. "The regional and supra-regional reasons for this must be analyzed internally at our leisure", announced Haslauer, who nevertheless paid tribute to ÖVP top candidate Christian Sagartz.
The Greens were able to retain their two mandates despite the loss. "This means two votes for nature and soil conservation, town centers and transparency in the Burgenland state parliament. And they will be loud," says Green Party leader Martina Berthold. SPÖ leader Eder was also busy in Salzburg on Sunday. As reported, the state government is to be reorganized at a government retreat. "Instead of putting all our energy into solving our problems, we are content with how departments, power and money are redistributed within the government," Eder marvels.
