Even Haslauer congratulates Doskozil

The Salzburg state parliament parties followed the first regional election of the year with great interest. After all, the decision in Burgenland was the first vote after the ÖVP swung from no to Herbert Kickl directly into coalition negotiations. The SPÖ and FPÖ are particularly satisfied. The Reds have confidently defended first place, while the Blues are the only party in the Burgenland state parliament to have made gains (see pages 2 to 5). "Hans Peter Doskozil proves that even in challenging times, it is possible to convince people with solutions rather than populist slogans," says a delighted SPÖ leader Peter Eder.