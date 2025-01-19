After 399 days:
Great emotions! Alaba celebrates comeback at Real
Austrian soccer star David Alaba celebrated his comeback after a 13-month, or 399-day, break in Real Madrid's home game against Las Palmas. The entire stadium rose from its seats.
The Santiago Bernabeu was the ideal and dignified stage for such an emotional moment: ÖFB captain David Alaba made his comeback for Real Madrid in the home game against Las Palmas on Sunday. It was just the 76th minute of the game when the stadium suddenly became loud and nobody could be kept in their seats. Alaba was on the touchline ready to be substituted.
Antonio Rüdiger left the pitch to make way for the Austrian international, who was starting his first competitive match in over a year. The 32-year-old finally took to the pitch again to the cheers of the "royal" fans. The emotions were also palpable among his team-mates.
At this point, the sporting aspect of the game took a back seat. Real had turned the game around and were leading 4:1, the "royals" had long been in control of the game. Ideal for Alaba to really enjoy his comeback.
Redemption after 13 months
The Viennese had recently played 40 minutes in a test match. "He's fine, his knee has responded well, but of course he still needs rhythm. He won't start tomorrow, but he could get some minutes", Real coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the comeback on Saturday.
Alaba suffered a serious knee injury on December 17, 2023, which meant he also missed the EURO 2024 in Germany - he had to make do with the role of fingers crossed at the tournament. In the meantime, rumors spread by the Spanish media that the Viennese was even facing the end of his career - which was immediately denied by those close to him.
Special comeback partner
Alaba had a prominent companion on his way back: a few days after him, skiing ace Marco Schwarz tore his cruciate ligament in Bormio, and the two red-white-red sports stars then completed part of their rehab together. Schwarz celebrated his comeback last December in Val d'Isere - now it was finally time for Alaba.
With the clear victory against Las Palmas, the "royals" returned to the top of the table. Atletico Madrid, who were previously one point ahead of Real, suffered a surprising 1-0 away defeat against Leganes on Saturday after winning 15 competitive matches in a row.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
