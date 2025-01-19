“The Trojans” wrestle with the spirits of war

War, that is one of the key points of Hector Berlioz's grand opera "Les Troyens", knows no end. Rather, it is a constant of human existence. And so Aeneas and his warriors are only just able to escape their doomed homeland of Troy. But even in Carthage, where Queen Dido grants them exile, they are haunted by the ghosts of war - and ultimately leave only pain and destruction in their wake.