Celebrity crowd ready for take-off
“Santa Claus” Arnie on his way to Kitzbühel
The Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel are just around the corner - and the celebrities are already in the society starting blocks. The usual party slalom is on the agenda, with the "Weißwurstparty" at the "Stanglwirt", the "KitzRaceParty" and Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Climate Charity Auction" once again taking center stage.
The "Styrian Oak" will be arriving directly from New York, from the filming of the movie "The Man with the Bag", in which he plays Santa Claus. A spokesperson for the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative told APA.
As always, the "Terminator" will be staying at the "Stanglwirt" and will probably be accompanied - as he is every year - by girlfriend Heather Milligan and buddies such as actor and ex-bodybuilder Ralf Moeller.
Arnie interrupts filming
Schwarzenegger has been filming his new Christmas movie (Amazon MGM Studios) in the "Big Apple" since mid-December. He is now interrupting filming for the Hahnenkamm spectacle, which will continue until March and during which he has not been disturbed by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.
Schwarzenegger's annual "Climate Charity Auction" on Thursday evening at the "Stanglwirt" in Goingen will be the much-acclaimed prelude to the society series. The Hollywood star will once again attract a whole host of well-known faces to the Wilder Kaiser.
Problems with customs last year
As in previous years and since 2020, the proceeds will once again go to the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which supports international climate projects and also organizes the Austrian World Summit in Vienna.
Among other things, a watch owned by Schwarzenegger will go under the hammer this year for a good cause. Fun fact: the "Terminator" got stuck in customs in Munich in 2024 with a watch of the same brand before the auction and had to wait there for hours for his onward journey.
Also up for auction: A Hahnenkamm VIP package, VIP tickets for a Real Madrid match including a "meet and greet" with Real star Antonio Rüdiger or an extra role in the series "Die Bergretter". Musical accompaniment will be provided by pop star and TV presenter Giovanni Zarrella, who will take to the stage during the evening. Actor Matthias Schweighöfer, TheBossHoss, ex-model Barbara Meier, actor Mark Keller and many more will also be making an appearance in Going.
"Weißwurstpary" with 8000 sausages and 2800 guests
The legendary "Weißwurstparty" is also on the program for the 32nd time on Friday evening at the "Stanglwirt". There are likely to be tumultuous scenes around the cauldron again. In the leading roles: Stars and starlets, cameramen, photographers, journalists and "Arnie". As in previous years, Stanglwirt chef Thomas Ritzer will be acting as "Kesselmeister", the APA was told.
The organizer was still stingy with celebrity names in the run-up to the event. In addition to the "usual suspects" such as Schwarzenegger, DJ Ötzi, Andreas Gabalier and various ski stars of the past, German celebrities in particular will probably be paying their respects again. All in all, it will be "more international" in terms of guests, it was indicated.
This year's musical star act, on the other hand, has not yet been revealed. The organizers have only let this much slip: it is an act that "normally fills stadiums" and no longer performs in such a setting. What is certain, however, is that 8,000 champagne white sausages and 8,000 pretzels will be available for 2,800 guests.
KitzRaceParty and charity race
On Saturday, the social scene finally shifts from Going to the Gamsstadt. In the afternoon after the Streif downhill race, stars and starlets will be racing down the finish slope at the "KitzCharityTrophy" for Tyrolean and South Tyrolean mountain farming families in need. The APA has learned that DJ Ötzi, Felix Neureuther, Armin Assinger and Andreas Gabalier will be among those taking part. Race directors include Bernie Ecclestone and Birgit Lauda.
The "KitzRaceParty" in Harti Weirather's VIP temple in the finish area is once again a fixed date for high society. Andreas Gabalier, former Formula 1 star Sebastian Vettel, presenter Johannes B. Kerner and many others are likely to be there. Schwarzenegger and his entourage are also likely to be a hot tip. As far as music acts are concerned, the organizers have kept mum. In 2024, Ronan Keating and Parov Stelar entertained the guests there.
But away from the "society hotspot" KitzRaceParty, there are other party epigones that usually receive less attention. For example: The "Lobster Party" at the Hotel Kitzhof and the "Schnitzel Dinner" at Rosi Schipflinger's "Sonnbergstuben" high above Kitzbühel.
"Inspiration Award" and celebratory politics
This will all be preceded on Wednesday by the "Kitz Legends Night" at the "Hotel Grand Tirolia". Once again this year, the "Inspiration Award" will be presented to an ex-sports great.
Politicians will also be joining in the celebrations. On Thursday evening, the state of Tyrol under Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) will host the traditional "Kitzbühel Reception" together with the ÖSV and the Kitzbühel Ski Club. Music band and marksmen included. It remains to be seen which political celebrities will be in the VIP stands during the races.
