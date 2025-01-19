Feller and Schwarz: chilled going into the classic

Blacky Schwarz still has to proceed with caution after his cruciate ligament rupture, as his knee and back are still aching. The Austrian physio department is working on Schwarz virtually around the clock. Like Feller, the Carinthian has also had the flu recently. "I have to be patient, unfortunately I have to cut back on my training. But I want to take the next step in Wengen," says Schwarz.