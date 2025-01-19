"Full attack"
Feller and Schwarz: chilled going into the classic
Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz are feeling under the weather ahead of today's Wengen slalom. "We're fast, but we have to show it in the race," is their credo.
The prospects for today's slalom (10.30/13.30, live in the krone.at ticker) on the Lauberhorn are not ideal from an Austrian perspective either. Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz, two red-white-red figureheads, have been struggling with health problems in the days leading up to the classic race. Diagnosed with "cold". Nevertheless: Austria's slalom team is much stronger than the results so far this season (no podium finish yet) might suggest.
Continuing to attack
Manu Feller will start as defending champion. "I'm going to keep attacking, there's no other option," says the Tyrolean, who has already retired four times this winter. But he is as fast as an arrow! As numerous split times prove. The starting number draw last night in Wengen was not held due to his cold.
Fabio Gstrein has been Austria's most consistent slalom skier so far this winter and also sets the pace in the team's internal training sessions. "There's still more to come. For me and the whole team." Gstrein was already fourth in Wengen and is waiting for the first podium of his World Cup career.
Blacky Schwarz still has to proceed with caution after his cruciate ligament rupture, as his knee and back are still aching. The Austrian physio department is working on Schwarz virtually around the clock. Like Feller, the Carinthian has also had the flu recently. "I have to be patient, unfortunately I have to cut back on my training. But I want to take the next step in Wengen," says Schwarz.
In addition, Michi Matt, Adrian Pertl, Dominik Raschner, Johannes Strolz and Christian Hirschbühl (who will be competing after completing the internal qualifiers) are five more Austrians who have celebrated great success in the pole forest in the past. "We're all fast, but we have to finally show it in the race," says double Olympic champion Strolz in a nutshell
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.