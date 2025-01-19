Vinc’s first question after the crash: “Was I fast?”

Nothing to laugh about

A state of emergency on a day of records, but unfortunately we Austrians had nothing to laugh about. When Vincent Kriechmayr crashed heavily in the finish S and landed in the safety net, the biggest red-white-red speed hopes for the upcoming Kitzbühel weekend and the home World Championships in Saalbach were on the ropes. Vinc of all people, who is always so bombproof on his skis, who masters the dance on the risk razor blade like hardly anyone else and has therefore been spared serious falls and injuries so far. And who had proved the day before as super-G runner-up that he was back in full swing just in time.